Carol L. Bowden, 83, St. Cloud

September 7, 1938 - February 19, 2022

Carol Louise Bowden, 83, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away February 19, 2022, with her husband of 63 years by her side.

Carol, the youngest child of Earl and Mary (Schultz) Newberger, was born on September 7, 1938, in Herman, MN. She married Richard Bowden on February 7, 1959. Carol and Richard raised their family in Princeton, MN, where Carol helped start the special education program and taught for nearly three decades. She was honored to be Princeton’s Teacher of the Year in 1979. In addition to being a “special teacher,” she will always be our “special wife, mother, grandmother, and great-

grandmother.”

Carol enjoyed reading, summers at the lake, and simple moments spent with family and friends. She had a quiet and dignified inner strength and a compassionate touch, and she encouraged her children to see and think beyond themselves.

Carol is survived by her loving husband Richard, St. Cloud, sister Barbara Ellison, Elbow Lake, children, Jim (Pam), Excelsior, John (Laura), Milaca, and Ann (Jim) Reed, Brainerd, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Christopher Bowden in 2016, her parents, her brothers Jack, Richard, and Wallace Newberger, and sisters, Betty Blume, Mary McGovern, and Doris Opp.

The family will hold a small gathering of family and friends at a future date.