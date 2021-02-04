Carol J. Schauer, 78, St. Cloud

October 21, 1942 – February 2, 2021

Carol Jeanette Schauer, age 78, of St. Cloud, died February 2, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital after a number of health challenges.

A service of remembrance will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Columbarium. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born October 21, 1942 to Carl and Elayne (Sodergren) Jensen in Litchfield, MN. Carol graduated from Litchfield High School and attended St. Cloud State University. She married Wilfred “Willie” A. Schauer on August 3, 1963 at Ostmark Lutheran Church in Watkins, MN.

Carol worked at St. Cloud School District 742 for 32 years and retired in October of 2007, worked for Aria during retirement, and was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of 56 years. Carol taught Sunday school, was active in her circle and church activities. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, loved to play cards, and loved the outdoors. She was a great wife, loving mother, and wonderful grandmother.

Carol is survived by her daughters, Rochelle (Jon) Krantz of Forest City, MN; Colleen Schauer of St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren: Jacob, Hailey, Jamie and Katheryn; 11 great grandchildren; brother-in-law Ted (Arlene) Schauer of Yuma, AZ; and nieces and nephews, Diana, Steven (Susan), Douglas (Sherry), and Roxana.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Elayne Jensen, husband, Wilfred on April 27, 2018, and brother, Dale C. Jensen.