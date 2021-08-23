Carol J. Manuel, 77, Cold Spring

May 3, 1944 - August 21, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Carol Manuel, age 77, who died Saturday at St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carol was born in St. Cloud, MN to Norbert and Julia (Karst) Guggenberger. She married Tom Manuel April 18, 1964, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. They met when Carol was in 8th grade and Tom in 10th. He saw her standing at the flagpole and told his friend, saying, “I’m going to date that girl someday.” They were married for 57 years and loved dancing together.

Carol worked at the Cold Spring Co-op Creamery for 25 years. She and Tom traveled from Belize to Switzerland and many places in between. Carol also traveled with her “traveling girlfriends” for the past 22 years. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards, water aerobics, bowling, canoeing, and cabin life. Every weekend she packed her four children to spend the weekend at the cabin in Hackensack. Carol was considered the social director for her family and friends. Her house was always a revolving door and she made everyone feel welcome. People described her as a force of life, most incredible, supportive, kind, loving mom and grandma. Carol was a member of Moose Lodge #1400, St. Boniface Parish, Christian Women and Catholic United Financial.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Michelle Manuel, Mark (Tara) Manuel, Mandi (Wes) Karls; siblings, Rita (Al) Meier, Dale (Deb) Guggenberger, June (Jerry) Rossman; daughter-in-law, Tracy (Kevin) Young; 11 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael, and brother Lloyd Guggenberger.