Carol Harms, 79, Foley

October 11, 1940 - May 4, 2020

Carol Harms, 79, of Foley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Carol died on her husband’s birthday; they are together once again, dancing in heaven! A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Carol Jean Harms was born October 11, 1940, near Ivanhoe, Minnesota to John and Amanda (Ehlers) Hauschild. She attended Ivanhoe School. Shortly after graduating high school she worked at the Canby Hospital where she met Donald Harms to whom she later married. They were married April 18, 1959 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Taunton, Minnesota. Carol farmed alongside her husband and helped to raise their 3 children. She worked at Gorecki Manufacturing in Milaca and Foley for many years. Carol enjoyed cooking, baking and dancing, but was content in recent years to watch tv and play on her iPad. She was a past member of Swan Lake Evangelical Free Church in Cottonwood Minnesota and was excited to be baptized as a believer on August 19, 2012 by Pastor Ray Glenn.

She is survived by her son, David (Barbara), St. Cloud, daughter, Darla (Ray) Olson, Foley and son-in-law, Mike Fischer, Wausau, WI; brother-in-law, Bob (Carol) Harms, Clarkfield MN and sister, Mildred Josephson, Minneota, MN as well as 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many Family and Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Don in 2015, daughter, Diane Fischer in 2016, brother, Arnold, sister, Mary Lou Mattson and numerous Family and Friends.

The family would like to thank ALL the PCA’s that helped Carol over the years so she was able to remain in her home. Remaining in her home was very important to Carol. Also, thanks to all the many family and friends that have kept her in their thoughts and prayers over the years.