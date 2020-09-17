Carol E. Stip, 82, St. Cloud

February 8, 1938 – September 15, 2020

Carol Elizabeth Stip, age 82, St. Cloud, MN died Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta, MN with her daughters Judy and Dianne by her bedside.

Per Carol’s wishes there will be no services. Interment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born February 8, 1938 in St. Cloud, MN to Joseph and Alma (Reichert) Lehmeier. She married Robert Leroy Stip on April 8, 1958 at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol had a love for flowers and taking care of them. She enjoyed putting puzzles together. Some of Carol’s favorite things to do were playing word searches and word finds on her IPad. Carol also enjoyed golfing, reading, many different crafts, playing cards, traveling and spending the winter months in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Carol deeply loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was always so happy when she got to see them.

Survivors include her daughters, Dianne (Mark) Lindblom of St. Cloud, MN; Judy (Peter) Maus of St. Cloud, MN; 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert on October 14, 2015, daughter Sandra Stip, sons Ronald and Larry Stip, siblings, Irene Roske, Ida Schultz, Jeanette Broda, Bernice Schraut, Annella Schwartz and Joseph Lehmeier, and an infant brother.

The family would like to thank the staff of Quiet Oaks Hospice and are truly grateful for the wonderful care Carol received.