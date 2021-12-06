Carol Cropper, 74, St. Stephen

January 8, 1946 – December 3, 2021

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Carol Cropper, age 74 of St. Stephen, will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 9 at the St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen, burial will be in the parish cemetery. Carol died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation after 10:00 AM Thursday at the church.

Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Carol was born, January 8, 1946 in St. Cloud. She grew up in St. Wendel and married David Cropper on July 6, 1955 in St. Wendel. The couple lived near St. Wendel until eventually moving to St. Stephen. Carol worked in the mail room of Fingerhut in St. Cloud until she retired. She was a member of the St. Stephen Catholic Church.

Carol is survived by her children; Brenda Forner, St. Joseph and Brian (Ruby) Cropper, Loveland, CO. She is also survived by her sisters; JoAnn ( Lee) Zipp, St. Stephen; Marlys (Leo) Diedrich, St. Cloud; and Marion Psyck, Sartell.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David in December of 2018, her brother, Duane Feld and sisters; Janice Ferche and Marlene Peternell.