Carol Ann Sieg, 80, St. Cloud

June 12, 1939 - February 22, 2020

Graveside services will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sleepy Eye for Carol Ann Sieg, age 80, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community.

Carol was born June 12, 1939 in Redwood Falls to Michael & Mary (Zemler) Sieg. She grew up in the Stewart area and lived and worked as a Secretary in Minneapolis most of her life. She enjoyed volunteering at the Buffalo Community Center where she participated in the Red Hat Society. Carol loved her dog, Ginger and also enjoyed fishing, quilting, sewing, cross stitching and family gatherings.

Survivors include her sisters, Bernette Sieg of Waite Park, Judy Sieg of Florida, Mildred (Norman) Taylor of Melrose; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leo, Eugene, Frederick, Kenneth; sisters, Monica Weiss, Rita Kleis, Mary Nickerbocker; and significant other, Ray Barsimian.