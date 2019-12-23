Carol Ann Kramer, 76, Sauk Rapids

April 28, 1943 - December 16, 2019

Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00 -8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud for Carol Ann Kramer, age 76, who passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Benedicts Senior Community.

Carol Ann Kramer was born on April 28, 1943 in St. Cloud to Fredrick “Fred” and Jenny (Oibblee) Kramer. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud area and worked as a supervisor at Gold n’ Plump and worked a total of 32 years in the Poultry Industry. Carol enjoyed traveling, going to concerts, attending SCSU Men’s Basketball games, and motorcycle riding. She was a strong, intelligent, caring, loving, and hard-working woman who was very proud of her family.

Carol is survived by her sisters, Esther Renner of Waite Park and Lorraine Duea of Florida; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Jean Thorson of Waite Park and Barb Welle of Waite Park. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene Wagar; and brother, Marlin Kramer.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff and residents at St. Benedict’s Senior Community.