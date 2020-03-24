Carol A. Langemo, 84, Princeton

April 13, 1935 - March 22, 2020

Memorial Services will be held at a later date for Carol Langemo who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020, surrounded by family. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton, MN.

Carol was born to the late James and Hazel (Anderson) Randgaard in Benson, MN. She was baptized in Benson, MN, confirmed at Faith Lutheran in Staples and is currently a member of Lord of Glory Lutheran Church in Elk River. She graduated from Staples High School and received her teaching certificate from Miss Wood’s School at Macalester College. Carol taught elementary school in Hopkins, MN, before going full-time into managing her and Martin’s busy, growing family.

Carol and Martin were married on June 28, 1958. Carol enjoyed being a pastor’s wife and brought charm and joy to all the congregations they served. She was an expert conversationalist and had an uncanny ability - and desire - to make you think you were the most important person at that moment. She was generous in doing things that made her loved ones happy, like making calendars for her children so everyone could keep on top of special family events, baking (including the best brownies you’ll ever have), and sending cards - she could find a reason to celebrate in the smallest event. She also had fun going to garage sales, perusing antique shops, and having coffee or lunch with friends. Besides her Savior and her husband, her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren, and she was thrilled to come to as many games, plays, and concerts as she could to cheer them on!

Carol is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Martin; children, Marty (Janine) of St Paul; Judy (Dan) Roth of Philadelphia, PA; Jimmi (Dreya) of Minneapolis; Mary (Soli) Hughes of Big Lake; David (Drew) of Minneapolis; and Tom (Rhea) of Cokato; brother, Roger Randgaard of Staples; seven grandchildren, M. Zachary and Joshua (Marty and Janine), Sadie (Jimmi and Dreya), Chaz (Mary and Soli), and Ethan, Erikka, and Samuel (Tom and Rhea).

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James and Richard; and one sister, Judy.