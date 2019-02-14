Carol A. Conley, 77, St. Cloud

July 26, 1941 - February 13, 2019

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud for Carol A. Conley, age 77 of St. Cloud who passed peacefully on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Therapy Suites in Sartell. Reverend Darin Seaman will officiate. Burial will take place at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church.

Carol was born July 26, 1941 in Kerhoven, Minnesota to Hugo and Allegra (Smithson) Moll. She married Phillip Conley, Sr. on November 11, 2011 in Elk River, Minnesota. Carol spent her entire life loving and nurturing her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, day-care children and foster children. She loved all.

Carol is survived by her husband, Phillip, Sr. of St. Cloud; children, Robin (Lonnie) Apol of Alexandria, Kari (Jeff) Rood of Willmar, Dawn (Jeff) Reiners of Becker, Brent (Sara) Amundson of Grover Beach, California, Holly Bjorklund of Becker and Brady (Jenny) Amundson of Mason City, Iowa; 14 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty (Ken) Heideman of Okabena, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Sawyer Amundson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.