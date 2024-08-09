Carman D. Hendrickson, 88, St. Cloud

June 7, 1936 - August 7, 2024

attachment-Carman Hendrickson loading...

Visitation will be from 4-8PM on Monday August 12, 2024 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Carman Hendrickson, 88 of St. Cloud who died Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Burial will take place on a later date at Memorial Park South Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND.

Carman was born June 7, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND to Gordon & Mae (Jordy) Hendrickson. He married Joyce Sorenson and they later divorced. He married Marilyn Buttenhof in May of 1977 in St. Cloud. Carman was an over the road trucker for many years working hard well into his 80’s. When he was younger, he worked as a police officer for a few years. He was a jokester and loved to joke around with others. He always had quick comebacks. He enjoyed spending time camping and fishing, and in his younger years liked to race motorcycles.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Mary) of St. Cloud; Dave (Collette) of Foley; Dale of Foley; brother, Ronnie of Grand Forks, ND; Vivian Prilina of Virginia, MN; 6 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife Marilyn.

Special thanks to Moments Hospice and Edgewood Assisted Living for their special care given to Carman.