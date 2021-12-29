Carjackers Try to Steal Vehicle With 3-Year-Old Inside

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ A man and two teen-agers are in custody after they allegedly followed a St. Paul woman home and carjacked her vehicle with her 3-year-old child inside.

Report say the woman told police that the group followed her as she drove home Tuesday morning.

A man with a gun confronted her at her house and drove her car away while she frantically pulled her child from a car seat. Sheriff's deputies spotted the woman's vehicle in Minneapolis and followed it.

A 17-year-old boy jumped out and was captured after a foot chase on the University of Minnesota campus. Police found the stolen car again Tuesday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy were arrested after a foot chase.