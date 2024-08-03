Career Solutions Serving FDC Through Dislocated Worker Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Career Solutions, a grant-funded employment and training agency and partner of CareerForce - St. Cloud has been awarded the State Dislocated Worker project for St. Cloud's Fulfillment Distribution Center.

Due to FDC's facility closure, there will be permanent layoffs impacting 360 workers. The layoffs are expected to begin in mid-August and conclude at the end of October.

Career Solutions services are designed to help workers get back to work as quickly as possible and overcome barriers to employment like a decline in the market demand for certain skills, age and length of work experience, and the need for formal training or education.

The services are custom tailored to meet an individual worker's specific needs working one-on-one with a counselor, workers develop a plan for employment that may include job search and placement services, career planning, and training.

