Two People Died in Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Two people have died in an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Princeton Township on Sunday night.

They found the body of 27-year-old Marcos Larson of Princeton in a bedroom. They also found the body of 20-year-old Kylea May of Princeton.

A cat in the home also died and a dog was going in and out of consciousness.

The person who called 911 was taken to M Heath Fairview in Princeton for treatment, her condition is not known.

The Princeton Fire Department used equipment to determine there were lethal amounts of carbon monoxide inside the home. The occupants of the house were using a gas-powered generator to power some space heaters in addition to propane heaters to heat the house. There was no power or running water in the house.

