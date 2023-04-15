Two Hurt When Car and Semi Collide on Highway 23 in Paynesville

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a head-on crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Paynesville Friday. The incident happened on Highway 23 shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going north on Highway 23 when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semi going southbound.

The driver of the car, 62-year-old Brian Baerwald of Brooklyn Center, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 42-year-old Nathan Hendrickson of Cold Spring, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and his passenger, 30-year-old Omar Sanchez-Trejo of St. Cloud, was not hurt.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

