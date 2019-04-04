Car Hits Semi While Trying to Avoid A Deer

SANTIAGO -- An Andover woman was hurt when she swerved to avoid hitting a deer and collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 95, at 175th Avenue Northeast, in Glendorado Township in Benton County.

Thirty-two-year-old Corie Prondzinski of Andover was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 22-year-old Anthony Haynes of Chetek, Wisconsin, was not hurt.