Car Hits Deer, Bursts Into Flames in Isanti County
ISANTI (WJON News) -- A woman was driving her car on an Isanti County road on Wednesday morning when she hit a deer. The car then burst into flames.
The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver and her dog were not hurt in the incident. The deer did not survive.
The road had to be shut down while emergency crews cleared the scene.
The Sheriff's Office thanked Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC employees for stopping to help and direct traffic as well as the citizens that helped the driver get her belongings out of the car before it was fully engulfed.
