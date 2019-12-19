Candlelight Vigil Held for Black Hawk Crash Victims [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Community members gathered at Lake George on Thursday night to honor three Minnesota National Guard members who lost their lives in a black hawk helicopter crash earlier this month.

Central Minnesota Warrior to Citizen Beyond the Yellow Ribbon held a “Night of Military Remembrance” candlelight vigil to remember Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers Jr, Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord, and Sergeant Kort Platenberg.

Co-chair Mike Mills says the organization supports local veterans and their families and has been supporting the families and fellow company members of the three soldiers since the crash.

When the helicopter crashed we did breakfast for the soldiers, so we do things like that. We've helped veterans or their families move, we've given financial assistance to different veterans and whatnot.

Mills says the central Minnesota branch began back in 2005 to help returning veterans, but has branched out since.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon has also set up a memorial fund in honor of the fallen guard members. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at any Deerwood Bank location in the state.

Donations may be mailed to:

"Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Memorial Fund"

Deerwood Bank

P.O. Box 337

Waite Park, MN 56387

