Candidates Who Filed to Run for Office Not in the Primary

UNDATED -- Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. was the deadline for anyone filing to run for a local government office that is not participating in the Tuesday Primary election.

Waite Park Mayor:

Rick Miller (I)

Brian Sluss

Waite Park City Council: (2 open seats):

Shawn Blackburn

Mike Linquist (I)

Ken Schmitt (I)

St. Joseph Mayor:

Rick Schultz (I)

Anne Buckvold

St. Joseph City Council (2 open seats)

Kelly Beniek

Troy Goracke (I)

Bob Loso (I)

Carmie Mick

Paul Orvis

Mike Osterman

St. Augusta Mayor:

Michael Zenzen (I)

St. Augusta City Council (2 open seats)

Jeffrey Schmitz

Mary Coleman

Lee Meier

Nick Muller

Foley Mayor:

Gerald Bettendorf

Foley City Council:

Jack Brosch

Jeff Gondeck

Cold Spring Mayor:

David Heinen

Cold Spring City Council:

Jayme Knapp

Doug Schmitz

Rockville Mayor:

Bill Becker

Duane Willenbring

Rockville City Council:

Alec Bublitz

Frank Froehle

Donald Simon

Brian Stanger

Jerry Tippelt

Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board (4 open seats):

Ryan Butkowski

Jan Solarz

Mark Hauck

Tracy Morse

Olivia Kolbe

Sartell-St. Stephen School Board (3 open seats):

Jason Nies (I)

Taryn Gentile

Patricia Meling

Matthew Moehrle

ROCORI School Board:

Charity Bennett

Chuck Hentges

Sunny Hesse

Rebecca Leis

Lynn Schurman

These candidates will all be on the ballot in the general election in November.