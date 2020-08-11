Candidates Who Filed to Run for Office Not in the Primary
UNDATED -- Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. was the deadline for anyone filing to run for a local government office that is not participating in the Tuesday Primary election.
Waite Park Mayor:
Rick Miller (I)
Brian Sluss
Waite Park City Council: (2 open seats):
Shawn Blackburn
Mike Linquist (I)
Ken Schmitt (I)
St. Joseph Mayor:
Rick Schultz (I)
Anne Buckvold
St. Joseph City Council (2 open seats)
Kelly Beniek
Troy Goracke (I)
Bob Loso (I)
Carmie Mick
Paul Orvis
Mike Osterman
St. Augusta Mayor:
Michael Zenzen (I)
St. Augusta City Council (2 open seats)
Jeffrey Schmitz
Mary Coleman
Lee Meier
Nick Muller
Foley Mayor:
Gerald Bettendorf
Foley City Council:
Jack Brosch
Jeff Gondeck
Cold Spring Mayor:
David Heinen
Cold Spring City Council:
Jayme Knapp
Doug Schmitz
Rockville Mayor:
Bill Becker
Duane Willenbring
Rockville City Council:
Alec Bublitz
Frank Froehle
Donald Simon
Brian Stanger
Jerry Tippelt
Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board (4 open seats):
Ryan Butkowski
Jan Solarz
Mark Hauck
Tracy Morse
Olivia Kolbe
Sartell-St. Stephen School Board (3 open seats):
Jason Nies (I)
Taryn Gentile
Patricia Meling
Matthew Moehrle
ROCORI School Board:
Charity Bennett
Chuck Hentges
Sunny Hesse
Rebecca Leis
Lynn Schurman
These candidates will all be on the ballot in the general election in November.