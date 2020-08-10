Candidate Filing Period Closes Tuesday

UNDATED -- You have just a couple days left to file if you want to run for office in some area cities.

So far in the city of Waite Park, two people have filed to run for mayor, the incumbent Rick Miller and Brian Sluss. Three people have filed to run for two open seats on the Waite Park city council, incumbents Mike Linquist and Ken Schmitt and Shawn Blackburn.

In the city of St. Joseph so far two people have filed to run for mayor, incumbent Rick Schultz and current city council member Anne Buckvold. Six people have filed to run for two open St. Joseph city council seats, incumbents Troy Goracke and Bob Loso along with Kelly Beniek, Carmie Mick, Paul Orvis, and Mike Osterman.

In the city of St. Augusta so far incumbent Michael Zenzen is the only person who has filed to run for mayor, and Jeffrey Schmitz is the only person who has filed for the two open city council seats.

You can also file to run for the Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice school boards.

The filing period for cities and school districts that don't participate in the primary election closes at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.