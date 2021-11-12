FDA URGES COMPANY TO DO VOLUNTARY RECALL

Although the FDA cannot take any action at this time, they ARE urging consumers to stop using certain hand sanitizer products that may contain cancer-causing chemicals.

To identify the hand sanitizers they are saying we should stay away from including those that have been tested by the FDA and found to contain acetal, acetaldehyde, benzene, 1-propanol, and methanol.

Consumers should check the label. If it says it contains methanol, do not use it. If the product has been tested and found to contain microbial contamination, and if you see a recall by a manufacturer or distributor. Also if it says that it is "Subpotent," it means that it has less than the required amount of ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, or benzalkonium chloride. If the product is made at the same facility as other products that have been tested by the FDA and were found to contain the above-mentioned chemicals. If the package resembles a food or beverage container that could present a risk of accidental ingestion, you should also not purchase the product.

ARTNATURALS

Artnaturals has issued a voluntary recall of some batches of 8-ounce bottles of their scent-free hand sanitizer due to the "Presence of Impurities."

The recalled bottles are from the following manufacturing lots:

G20126E BATCH 8737

G20127D BATCH 8730

G20127A BATCH 8730

G20127A BATCH 8737

G20127E BATCH 8733

G20128D BATCH 8735

G20128F BATCH 8739

G20128A BATCH 8733

G20129B BATCH 8735

G20129C BATCH 8739

G20130B BATCH 8735

If you purchased your products from the following stores, Consumers should not be affected: Walmart, Target, Costco, Publix, RiteAid, HEB, and Amazon.

Exposure to the listed chemicals could result in cancers, including leukemia, blood disorders, and cancer of bone marrow. Artnaturals had not received any reports of this related to the recall of the product.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SUSPECT EXPOSURE

If you are concerned that you have been exposed and have concerns, you can call Artnaturals with questions or request a refund. The number to call is 1.855.278.4488.

