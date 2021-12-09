Canadian Man Sentenced for Illegal Possession of Guns

ST. PAUL – A Canadian man was sentenced to six-and-a-half years for possessing a firearm as an alien unlawfully in the United States.

According to court documents, on January 10, 2021, 29-year-old Dayne Sitladeen and co-defendant 29-year-old Muzamil Addow were stopped by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper near Fergus Falls. The defendants were traveling between 95-100 miles per hour in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plates. When the Trooper approached the vehicle, Muzamil Aden Addow, the driver, provided an Ontario, Canada, driver’s license with a false name.

According to court documents, after detecting the odor of marijuana in the vehicle and receiving suspicious and inconsistent statements from Sitladeen, the Trooper searched the vehicle. As a result of the search, law enforcement officers recovered a total of 67 firearms and numerous magazines, including 15 high-capacity magazines, from four bags in the truck—one magazine was partially loaded with live ammunition rounds.

Law enforcement later discovered a provisional federal arrest warrant from the United States Marshals Service for Sitladeen, which was based on a 2019 Canadian arrest warrant for first degree homicide, fentanyl distribution, and possession of proceeds of crime.