Can You Imagine This? Minnesota Housewives Duties from the ’50s

"The Rules". Or "duties" of a housewife. If we were to sit here and just think about those words, you would probably already get some people with an attitude. Those types of words when not at a regular job will just about send anyone over. But, we are in the 2000's. not the 1950s And wow, were things ever different. Or, maybe the expectations were just totally different.

First of all, most women didn't work out of the home. They stayed home with the kids and took care of the household. Now, we can all agree that is a job all in itself, and there is no end to it. It's not like you get up, go to work, come home and that ends your "work day". But in the 50s, obviously that was not what was considered "work", which is laughable by today's standards.

We have, from time to time, seen this list, but it's still crazy to me. And if someone were to expect these types of things now, you might hear a very loug expletive after saying what you "expected". It's just "fun" or "interesting" to see how society once was, and let's learn from our mistakes.

Here's the list: (it's from Good Housekeeping, 1955)

Have dinner ready. Plan ahead, even the night before, to have a delicious meal ready, on time for his return. This is a way of letting him know that you have been thinking about him and are concerned about his needs.

Most men are hungry when they come home and the prospect of a good meal (especially his favorite dish) is part of the warm welcome needed.

Prepare yourself. Take 15 minutes to rest so you’ll be refreshed when he arrives. Touch up your makeup, put a ribbon in your hair and be fresh-looking. He has just been with a lot of work-weary people.

Clear away the clutter. Make one last trip through the main part of the house just before your husband arrives. Gather up schoolbooks, toys, paper, etc. and then run a dust cloth over the tables.

Over the cooler months of the year you should prepare and light a fire for him to unwind by. Your husband will feel he has reached a haven of rest and order, and it will give you a lift too. After all, catering for his comfort will provide you with immense personal satisfaction.

Prepare the children. Take a few minutes to wash the children’s hands and faces (if they are small), comb their hair and, if necessary, change their clothes.

Children are little treasures and he would like to see them playing the part. Minimize all noise. At the time of his arrival, eliminate all noise of the washer, dryer or vacuum. Try to encourage the children to be quiet.

Be happy to see him. Greet him with a warm smile and show sincerity in your desire to please him. Listen to him.

You may have a dozen important things to tell him, but the moment of his arrival is not the time. Let him talk first — remember, his topics of conversation are more important than yours.

Make the evening his. Never complain if he comes home late or goes out to dinner, or other places of entertainment without you. Instead, try to understand his world of strain and pressure and his very real need to be at home and relax.

Your goal: Try to make sure your home is a place of peace, order and tranquility where you husband can renew himself in body and spirit.Don’t greet him with complaints and problems.

Don’t complain if he’s late home for dinner or even if he stays out all night. Count this as minor compared to what he might have gone through that day.

Make him comfortable. Have him lean back in a comfortable chair or have him lie down in the bedroom. Have a cool or warm drink ready for him. Arrange his pillow and offer to take off his shoes. Speak in a low, soothing and pleasant voice.

Don’t ask him questions about his actions or question his judgment of integrity. Remember, he is the master of the house and as such will always exercise his will with fairness and truthfulness. You have no right to question him.

A good wife always knows her place.

And with that.... Have a great day!!

