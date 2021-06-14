Camp Ripley Celebrating 90th Anniversary Monday

Camp Ripley is celebrating its 90th anniversary today (June 14) with a special ceremony at 11:30 a.m. The event will feature Camp Ripley employees reflecting on their history and past achievements.

According to the news release, Camp Ripley was selected in 1929 and officially named in December of 1930, the same year Minnesota approved the purchase of 12,000 acres of land for military training. Since then, the reservation has acquired more than 40,000 acres of land just north of Little Falls, including the remains of former Fort Ripley which closed in 1877.

The land is made up of prairie, forests, rolling hills as well as several small rivers and 18 miles of the Mississippi River shoreline.

The site, which is the main training facility for the Minnesota National Guard, hosts more than 360 thousand man-days of military and civilian training annually. Camp Ripley is also home to almost 50 classrooms, and more than 50 live and non-live fire ranges.

Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse Senior Commander on Camp Ripley said, "Altogether Camp Ripley has come a long way since its original conception and purpose. This is due to the amazing people that have staffed it and made it work over the years. I truly thank you."

For more information, you're asked to contact the Training Support Unit Public Affairs Office at 320-616-2784 or 320-616-2726. You can also email your questions to anthony.a.housey.civ@mail.mil.

Camp Ripley's headquarters are located at 15000 Highway 115 in Little Falls, Minnesota.