A downtown St. Cloud business is expanding its services and is taking-on a new business identity as it expands and offers new services.

After 77 years, The Camera Shop at 25 7th Avenue South is joining forces with the national brand, The Print Refinery.

And to celebrate, The Camera Shop is holding an open house Thursday and Friday to show-off their new services.

Joining forces with another brand

The Print Refinery works with camera shops and other businesses around the country, providing modern services to keep cherished memories alive.

"The Print Refinery brings a modern, technology-forward approach to the trusted services customers have relied on for generations," a news release from The Camera Shop said.

"In today's digital world -- where smartphones, social media, and aging media formats collide -- consumer needs have rapidly evolved, and The Camera Shop is engaging the moment."

What does that mean for you and me?

It means The Camera Shop will remain one of the only places in the region with professional film processing, scanning and on-site printing.

But it also means you can have those old, decaying photos digitized. Or those home movies, videotapes or slides transferred to a digital format, preventing them from being lost to time.

And they can do all that without having to ship your precious media out of town.

The Camera Shop & The Print Refinery's Nick Ringsmuth says the new co-branded business "combines the heart of a hometown family business with the innovation of a modern creative lab."

All here in downtown St. Cloud.

"We're offering more ways than ever to turn photos into stories, and memories into heirlooms," said Ringsmuth.

You can see the newly-renovated business with its new services in action this week.

An Open House Event is scheduled Thursday, July 10th and Friday, July 11th.

There'll be refreshments, a drawing for giveaways and a class on "Preserving Your Family Photo Legacy." That class is Thursday morning at 11.

What better way to see how the new co-branded business can help preserve your family's photo legacy?

If you go:

The Camera Shop / The Print Refinery in St. Cloud is located downtown at 25 7th Avenue South. The open house runs Thursday and Friday from 8:30 am to 6 pm.