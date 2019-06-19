Cambridge Woman Killed in Broadside Crash

CAMBRIDGE -- A Cambridge woman is dead after a broadside crash Tuesday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 70-year-old Gary Grell of Cambridge was heading west on Highway 95 when he went to turn left onto Flanders Street Northeast in Cambridge. Meanwhile, an eastbound car driven by 37-year-old Jackie Pedersen of Harris entered the intersection at the same time and hit Grell's car broadside causing it to roll over.

Grell and Pedersen suffered non-life threatening injuries, but Grell's passenger, 68-year-old Judith Grell was killed.

The crash happened just before 3:00 p.m.