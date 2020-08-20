California Man Sentenced in Van Fire that Killed 6-Year-Old

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

Anoka County Judge Thomas Lehmann sentenced 72-year-old Roberto Hipolito of Long Beach last week after Hipolito pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire.

The fire broke out in a van parked in the parking lot of a Fridley Wal-Mart in August 2019.

Ty'rah White was killed in the blaze.

Investigators say Hipolito was using a stove near the van to cook. The stove started a fire that spread to the van.