Caleb J. Carrier, 21, St. Cloud

December 11, 1999 - September 15, 2021

Private memorial services will be held for beloved son Caleb J. Carrier, age 21, of St. Cloud. The sun set on Caleb September 15, 2021.

He was born on December 11, 1999 in Duluth to Michael and Cheryl (Tansill) Carrier. He received his GED in 2017 from the City of St. Cloud. Caleb worked several jobs throughout his life, most recently at McDonalds.

He enjoyed hockey, bowling, watching football, attending Christian concerts with his dad, meeting artists back stage, and spending time with friends and family.

Caleb is survived by his parents; grandma, Yvonne Tansill; brothers, Danne Brown, Kevin Brown, Jeffrey Brown; aunts and uncles, Terry, Sherri, Larry, Cynthia, Pam, and Ted; and extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Tansill, Joseph Carrier and Mary (Turco) Carrier.