Caleb Bascon Dombroske, 3 months, Clear Lake

October 22, 2024 - January 22, 2025

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at South Santiago Lutheran Cemetery, rural Clear Lake for Caleb Bascon Dombroske who passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate.

Caleb was born October 22, 2024 at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis to Marty and Catharine (Bascon) Dombroske. Caleb is survived by his parents, Marty and Catharine of Clear Lake; and siblings, Afton Dombroske of Duluth, Marek Dombroske of Clear Lake, Frestien Bascon of Clear Lake, and Marcello Dombroske of Clear Lake.