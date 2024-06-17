Byron A. Cigelske, 61, Avon

February 4, 1963 - June 13, 2024

&nb sp;

attachment-Byron Cigelske loading...

Byron Allen Cigelske, age 61, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones.

Byron was a fisherman, hunter, and craftsman. If he wasn’t out at the lake or rifling through the woods, you might’ve found him carving bowls from fallen tree stumps or metal-detecting at the beach. He loved his backyard, South Dakota, Elk hunting in Colorado with his friends, and Canadian fishing spots.

Following high school, Byron obtained his Chief A Engineer License at St. Cloud Technical College, soon afterward joining the Sartell Paper Mill team where he worked for 31 years. Before retiring, Byron transitioned to working as a Boiler Engineer at the College of Saint Benedict where he worked to keep the students and nuns safe for 9 years.

Byron is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Kathy (Pflueger), his doting mother, Elaine (Bloch), and his adored children Amber, Natalie, David, Kelly, and Dorothy. He leaves behind his wonderful grandchildren Emily, Joshua, and Matthew. Lastly, he will be dearly missed by an endless list of great friends and extended family members.

Byron peacefully crossed the veil to joyously reunite with his father Alvin, his Uncle Vernon, his Great Uncle Lawrence, and many other loved ones.

Our family would like to thank Hospice Care for their support and gentle care with Byron. We are grateful for the support and prayers from Senior Pastor Denny Curran with River of Life and Father Julius of Albany Seven Dolors.

A wake will be held on Monday, June 17th, 2024, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Williams Dingmann Avon Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at 11 am at the Williams Dingmann Avon Funeral Home. Following the service on Tuesday, lunch will be held at the Albany Legion.