PRINCETON — Arnold “Butch” Lueck, 89, died peacefully surrounded by family Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Sterling Pointe Senior Living in Princeton.

Butch was born January 15, 1937, in Princeton to Kurt and Sophie (Meyer) Lueck. He grew up on the family farm in Bogus Brook Township, graduated from Princeton High School, and served in the United States Army. He married Mary Ellen Teigen on September 1, 1962.

Butch worked for Erickson Petroleum and Hoffman Engineering before spending 30 years as a rural letter carrier with the United States Postal Service. He also worked on the family farm and hauled black dirt and gravel. He enjoyed farming, traveling and spending time with family. He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton.

He is survived by his sons, Rick and Joe (Karla), of Princeton; grandchildren, Aaron (Chassidi), Jessica (Connor) Bruder and Jake (Kelsey); great-grandchildren, Bennett and Tori; brother, Larry (Sue); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ellen, in 2014; and brothers, Al and Curtis Lueck.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, November 16, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held one hour before the funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Princeton. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Arnold-Butch-L-Lueck?obId=50130964#/obituaryInfo