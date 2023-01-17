BRAHAM (WJON News) -- There was a bus garage fire in Isanti County Tuesday morning.

The Braham school district says the Braham Bus Company bus garage started on fire around 9:00 a.m.

School operations will continue as normal and the district will notify parents of any changes which may impact transportation services this evening. They say all students and staff are safe.

Get our free mobile app

The Braham Bus Company garages are not on school premises.

The Braham Area School District contracts with the Braham Bus Company for transportation services. The district says three buses were lost in the fire, but there were no injuries reported.