Pickup Truck Crash In Morrison County Leaves Two Injured

Pickup Truck Crash In Morrison County Leaves Two Injured

WJON

BURTRUM (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.  The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, about two miles southeast of Bowlus in Tow Rivers Township.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Fifty-five-year-old Sean Kelly of Burtrum was traveling north on 140th Avenue, driving a pickup pulling a trailer.  The trailer began to fishtail and ended up jack-knifing, going into the ditch on the east side of the road.  The vehicle hit a tree and came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment.

Kelly was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.  A 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON