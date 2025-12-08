BURTRUM (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, about two miles southeast of Bowlus in Tow Rivers Township.

Fifty-five-year-old Sean Kelly of Burtrum was traveling north on 140th Avenue, driving a pickup pulling a trailer. The trailer began to fishtail and ended up jack-knifing, going into the ditch on the east side of the road. The vehicle hit a tree and came to a rest at the bottom of the embankment.

Kelly was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. A 17-year-old boy who was a passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene with minor injuries.