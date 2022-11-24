BECKER (WJON News) - Thanksgiving is the unofficial start to the holiday lighting season, and a home in Becker is ready to go.

Chris Lindbloom is the brains behind the “Bulbs of Becker”. He says he’s been doing large lighting displays at his home for years before moving to Becker in 2021. He belongs to a group of Minnesotans who share ideas and cost-saving tips on home lighting displays.

This year’s display is synced to music that you can listen to on your car radio. The show features traditional and new Christmas songs and lasts almost 40 minutes before starting over.

It's fun. I think people tend to enjoy it. Everybody's got their hobbies. This is our hobby. And honestly, it comes down to people enjoying it. And every so often, my family and I'll go out with hot chocolate or candy canes for people that come and watch the show.

Also new this year, Lindbloom is collecting food and cash donations for the Becker Food Shelf and other local organizations.

The “Bulbs of Becker” starts Friday night, November 25th at 5:00 pm.

Location: 10221 18th Avenue, Becker MN.

Showtimes - November 25th through New Year’s Eve:

Monday through Thursday: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Friday through Sunday: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm.