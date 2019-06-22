Build A Pollinator’s Paradise Container Garden in your Backyard

PLANT FOR POLLINATORS

I just learned that you don't need a ton of space to help out our Pollinators...whether you just want to plant a window box to a whole backyard, or acres of farmland....every site can be habitat.

WHAT I'VE LEARNED

Your local nursery is loaded with the right kind of plants that growwell here in Minnesota. Talk to them; tell them what you want to do; and they can help you select the right amount of plants, and the best for pollinators that will thrive in your available space.

TRY TO KNOW THESE THINGS FIRST

Know your soil type and select appropriate plant material.

Plant in clusters to create a "target' for pollinators to find.

Plant for continuous bloom throughout the growing season from spring to fall.

Select a site that is removed from wind, has at least partial sun, and can provide water. Allow material from dead branches and logs remain as nesting sites.

Reduce mulch to allow patches of bare ground for ground-nesting bees to utilize.

Consider installing wood nesting blocks for wood-nesting natives.

