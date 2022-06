ST. CLOUD -- A Buffalo woman was killed in a crash in St. Cloud over the weekend.

The crash happened Friday just before 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 120.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was heading north on Highway 15 when she left the roadway and rolled.

She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died.

Authorities say Stauffer was not wearing a seatbelt.