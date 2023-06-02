Buffalo Crash Claims One Driver’s Life

Buffalo (WJON News) - A mid-morning crash in Buffalo has taken the life of one of the drivers.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car crash was reported at 9:52 a.m. Thursday morning on Highway 25 and Catlin Street in Buffalo.

Officials say an SUV driven by 88-year-old Karl Blomgren of Buffalo was driving West on Catlin Street, while an SUV driven by 63-year-old Linda Narine of Delano was heading North on Highway 25.

The vehicles crashed in the intersection and Blomgren died at the scene.

Narine and a passenger were taken by ambulance to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

