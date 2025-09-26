BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, about three miles east of Buckman.

Forty-six-year-old Melissa Shackleton of Borup was traveling east on 93rd Street, while 39-year-old Heidi Kahlhamer of Little Falls attempted to pull out of a driveway to turn west. Shackleton's vehicle struck Kahlhamer's vehicle on the driver's side.

Both women were taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.