Morrison County Collision Sends Two Women To The Hospital
BUCKMAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, about three miles east of Buckman.
Forty-six-year-old Melissa Shackleton of Borup was traveling east on 93rd Street, while 39-year-old Heidi Kahlhamer of Little Falls attempted to pull out of a driveway to turn west. Shackleton's vehicle struck Kahlhamer's vehicle on the driver's side.
Both women were taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.
