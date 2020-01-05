BSU Tops SCSU in Shootout

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team came up short against Bemidji State University on Saturday.

Both teams started out strong, putting up big numbers in the opening half. At the break, SCSU trailed BSU by a single point, 40-39.

The Beavers pulled away in the second half. They scored 51 points and held the Huskies to just 43. St. Cloud State fell 91-82, snapping a five-game win streak and seven-game win streak at home.

Trevon Marshall led the team with 34 points. Caleb Donaldson put up 16 points, and Anthony Roberts added 14.

The Huskies fall to 8-6 and 5-3 NSIC. On Friday they will travel to North Dakota to face Minot State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.