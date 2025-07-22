Dassel Father Admits to Fatal Shooting of His Wife

LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- A Dassel man charged with murder for shooting and killing his wife in front of their two children has pleaded guilty.

THE PLEA

Thirty-six-year-old Bryan Demarais has pleaded guilty to one count of 2nd-degree murder and two counts of endangering a child.

Demarais is entering a Norgaard plea, which means he does not recall the circumstances of the offense but believes the prosecution has enough evidence to convict him of the offense. A Norgaard plea does not allow a defendant to claim they are innocent of the offenses. Demarais said he was not on his medication and extremely sleep-deprived on the morning of the killing.

THE MOTIVE

According to the charges filed in Meeker County District Court, Demarais shot 29-year-old Kayla Demarais in their Dassel home after an argument over financial problems and infidelity. The incident happened in December 2023.

Court records indicate Demarais called 911 and said he had killed his wife and that there were two kids in the house.

Authorities arrived at the scene, arrested Demarais, escorted the two kids out of the house, and found Kayla Demarais dead with nine .22-caliber gunshot wounds. Four of the shots were to her head.

THE SENTENCING ARGUMENT

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will be asking for a prison sentence of just under 31 years, while the defense will be asking for a 25 1/2 year sentence.

Demarais will learn his fate when he is sentenced on Tuesday, July 29th.

