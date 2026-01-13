April 11, 1962 – January 6, 2026

Bruce David Ellens, age 63, of Cold Spring, MN passed away on January 6, 2026, at Benedictine Assumption Home, Cold Spring, MN.

Graveside services with military honors will be held on Friday, January 23, 2026, at 9:00 AM at the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Bruce was born on April 11, 1962, to David and Joan (Nicholson) Ellens in Sheboygan, WI. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force service from 1980-1985. After being discharged from the Air Force, Bruce attended St. Cloud State University and Concordia University earning a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Management with a minor in communication. He went on to spend many years self employed as a handyman. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and spending time with family.

Bruce is survived by his daughter, Jordan (Jeremy Doll) Ellens, of Maple Grove, MN; son, Christian (Tess) Ellens of Edinburgh, Scottland; Brother, Mike (Grace) Ellens, of Cold Spring; sisters, DeeDee Baumgarner of Baja California, Mexico and Melissa Buckles of Stafford, VA; and several nieces and nephews.