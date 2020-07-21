Bruce C. Bushkofsky, 66, St. Cloud

November 24, 1953 - July 16, 2020

Bruce C. Bushkofsky, age 66, St. Cloud, MN, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM. Masks are encouraged to be worn and social distancing will be in place and followed. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Bruce was born November 24, 1953, in McGregor, IA to Robert and Dorothy (Baade) Bushkofsky. He attended and graduated from Central Community High School in 1972 where he was on the state champion basketball team. After high school Bruce worked as a meat cutter at the local grocery store and served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Elkader Volunteer Fired Dept. Bruce was married to LaVonne Thorson on May 1, 1982 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkader, IA. They later moved to Lincoln, NE where Bruce began working as a meat counselor for Nash Finch. Their family moved to St. Cloud, MN in 1991 where he still worked as a meat counselor with Spartan Nash, a career he held for over 30 years.

Bruce was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, St. Joseph, where he was active in the choir, youth group, volunteered wherever there was need and served as an assistant minister. Bruce enjoyed traveling, music and attending concerts, golfing, watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bruce’s greatest joy came from spending time with those he loved, his wife, children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, LaVonne Bushkofsky of St. Cloud, MN; son, Justin (Elizabeth) Bushkofsky of Oregon, WI; daughters, Heather Zabel of Sartell; and Tara (Adam) Maile of Clearwater; brothers, James (Vickie) Bushkofsky of Sheffield, IA; Lyle (Karmen) Bushkofsky of Westgate, IA; and Roger (Michelle) Bushkofsky of Elkader, IA; sister-in-law, Rachel Bushkofsky of Elkader, IA; and 8 grandchildren, Skylar Martin, Hudson Zabel, Brinkley Zabel, Presten Maile, Grace Maile, Everleigh Malikowski, Lillian Bushkofsky, and Riley Bushkofsky.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Brad Bushkofsky, and cousin, Tammy Christeleit.