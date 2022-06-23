Bruce Benjamin Von Wald, 81, Foley

June 4, 1941 - June 21, 2022

attachment-Bruce Von Wald loading...

Bruce Benjamin Von Wald, age 81 of Foley, passed away peacefully at home on June 21, 2022 after battling Parkinson’s. Funeral service will be held at New Life Church of Foley on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11AM. Rev. Roger Stacy will officiate and visitation will be from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church. Lunch will be served following the service. There will also be a public grave side memorial service at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt on July 23rd followed by a luncheon at the Babbitt Assembly of God church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Bruce was born on June 4th, 1941 in Plattsburg, New York. In 1954 his parents followed Republic Steel to Babbitt, Minnesota. Bruce graduated from Ely H.S. in 1959, where he excelled at Football, Track and Baseball and then attended Vermillion College in Ely.

Bruce married the love of his life “Judy” (Aho) and he entered the mining work force at Reserve Mining Co. in Babbitt. He poured his life and loyalty into his family, faith, friends, and community. He and Judy were faithfully married for over 62 years.

Bruce professed his faith in Christ and became a member of Babbitt Assembly of God Church where he served on the church board for over 30 years. He made it a point to be the “pastors’ best friend” and spent hours on the lake and in the woods with his pastor’s. He volunteered as a youth football, baseball, and assistant H.S ice hockey coach for most of his adult life, very proud of his players. In the early 1970’s, he was honored as Babbitt’s “Citizen of the Year”. When the mining company closed, Bruce began a mining support business which employed up to 30 people and then he took an active role in successfully convincing Cyprus Minerals/Northshore Mining to re-open the bankrupt taconite plant in Babbitt. Bruce retired from Northshore as Maintenance Superintendent.

Bruce and Judy raised 5 children and he gave his best years as their coach, hunting and fishing buddy, as well as loyal husband and father. Bruce took the entire family fishing countless times on Birch, Bear Island and Shagawa lakes where multiple walleyes gave their fillets to the Von Wald freezer.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Judith (Foley, MN); his sons Brandon (Lori) Puyallup, WA; Rev. James (Tina) Rice, MN; Rian (Jeanene) Blaine, MN; Ron (Darla) Blaine, MN; 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sister Irene “Dolly” (Mitch) Cole, Warroad, MN, as well as his lifelong friend and hockey coaching buddy, Ron Castellano, Sauk Rapids, MN. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly, brother Stanley “Tanny”, sister Mary (Jim) Novak, and parents James and Helen.