Brion Hartwig, 68, Staples

April 1, 1955 - April 13, 2023

Hartwig, Brion Sr. age 68 of Staples, MN passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Brion worked as a heavy equipment mechanic. Survived by his children, Brion Jr. (Melissa), Tatum, Michelle (Caleb), siblings, Carmen (Tom) Miller, Cheryl (Jim) Conitz, Twin-Bruce (Pam), Robert, Cynthia Muhlhauser, and grandchildren, Henry, Beatrice, Penelope Hartwig, Kieran & Ryder Donaldson. Preceded in death by his parents, Bobby & Donna (Sailer) Hartwig and brother-in-law, Mark Muhlhauser. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.