Bridge Over Highway 15 to Close for Repairs This Summer

Bridge Over Highway 15 to Close for Repairs This Summer

MnDOT

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A bridge resurfacing project will force St. Cloud and Waite Park drivers to detour around the work zone this summer.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing and updating the Stearns County Road 137 bridge over Highway 15. The road will be closed between 2nd Avenue South in Waite Park and West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.

In addition to the resurfacing, crews will also replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the bridge railing, steel barrier approach, and lighting.

The project will include lane closures along Highway 15, reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction near the bridge.

MnDOT
loading...

The $1-million project will start in early June and last through late September.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from

Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born

American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: minnesota department of transportation
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON