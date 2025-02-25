Bridge Over Highway 15 to Close for Repairs This Summer
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A bridge resurfacing project will force St. Cloud and Waite Park drivers to detour around the work zone this summer.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be resurfacing and updating the Stearns County Road 137 bridge over Highway 15. The road will be closed between 2nd Avenue South in Waite Park and West St. Germain Street in St. Cloud.
In addition to the resurfacing, crews will also replace the approach panels and joints, and upgrade the bridge railing, steel barrier approach, and lighting.
The project will include lane closures along Highway 15, reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction near the bridge.
The $1-million project will start in early June and last through late September.
