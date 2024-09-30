Brian P. Dahlheimer, 47, Princeton

November 23, 1976 - September 25, 2024

attachment-Brian Dahlheimer loading...

Brian P. Dahlheimer, age 47 of Princeton, MN, passed away unexpectedly from kidney failure on September 25, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a one-and-a-half year battle with cancer. Memorial Services will be on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Brian Paul was born to Steven and Diane (Anderson) Dahlheimer on November 23, 1976, in Cambridge. He was proud working as a small business owner. His work varied from excavating, trucking, building playgrounds, and other jobs. Brian was always eager to take on new work and challenges. He enjoyed fixing and repairing work equipment, farm equipment, and tractors with his son, family, and friends. Brian was well known for knowing how to fix anything and everything or else finding a way to fix it. He loved inventing new things and building and creating with his hands.

Brian loved camping with family and friends, and his fondest memories are of the annual family camping trips they would take. He enjoyed attending events like threshing shows, car shows, and fairs. Brian loved talking to people and meeting new people. Brian is now at peace and will continue to enjoy these activities with his grandfather and loved ones that have already passed.

Brian is survived by his son, Austin Dahlheimer (fiancé, Brooke Larson); significant other, Jessica Swanson and her children, Garrett, Emmett, and Ellenore; parents, Steven and Diane Dahlheimer; sisters, Jayme (Mark) and Katie (Andrew); and close cousin, Nick (Emily) Dahlheimer.