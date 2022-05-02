Brian L. Thomas, 71, Rockville

June 22, 1950 - April 30, 2022

attachment-Brian Thomas loading...

A celebration of life will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cold Spring for Brian L. Thomas, age 71, who died Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital of heart failure surrounded by his family. A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Brian was born on June 22, 1950, in St. Cloud, MN to Peter and Dorothy (Schaefer) Thomas. He married Rhonda Glover on December 19, 1980, in Libby, Montana. Brian worked for Robak Construction for 20 years and Electrolux, St. Cloud until his retirement. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling. He especially loved being in nature and his with family. Brian was a member of River of Life Church, Cold Spring.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Rhonda; children, Casey (Tony) Bianco, Carly (Michael) Reyes; siblings, Kay (Tom) Faust, Pat (Gary) DeGrave, Tim (Mary) Thomas, Chris (Ginny) Thomas; grandchildren, Alec, Violet, and Donavan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Fr. James Thomas, Pete Thomas, Dave Thomas, and Kerry Thomas.