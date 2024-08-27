Brian J. Poepping, 57, Brandon, MN

October 18, 1966 – August 19, 2024

Brian John Poepping, age 57, of Brandon, MN, formerly of St. Cloud, MN, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2024 in Alexandria, MN.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 27 at Atonement Lutheran Church St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home.

Brian was born October 18, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN to Jerome R. and Rita J. (Bussmann) Poepping. He attended Cathedral High School and graduated in 1985. In high school, he was a star pitcher and went on to play in the minor leagues. Brian later attended the University of Minnesota where he studied mortuary science and graduated in 1991. After completing his internship, Brian chose to enter the flooring business, quickly working his way into the position of project manager, which he did at various businesses until the time of his death. He loved boating, fishing, hunting, golfing, watching movies, watching the Twins, Vikings, Wild and the Gophers. Brian's greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his daughters; Haley (Jordan) Bailey of Sauk Rapids, Brooke Poepping of Sartell, and Sydney Poepping of Sartell; fiancé, Lana Suchy of Brandon, MN; siblings, James (Mary) Poepping of St. Cloud, MN; Beverly Delong of Sartell,

MN; Sandy (Mike) Cruzen of Haworth, FL; Debra (Paul) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN; Pamela (Greg) Schultz of Sauk Rapids, MN; and Shannon (Mike) Anderson of Clear Lake, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sharon Harris, brothers, Gary and Robert Poepping, and an infant brother, Ian.