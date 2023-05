June 26, 1957 - May 11, 2023

Brian Anderson, 65 year old resident of Little Falls died May 11 at his home on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

A funeral service will be Friday, May 19 at 11:00 AM at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 AM until the hour of service at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.