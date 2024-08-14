Get ready to get your beer on at The Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The Minnesota State Fair will again this year be the epicenter of the Minnesota beer scene. And they want to help you expand your brewery and brewpub universe.

Starting August 22nd, The Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild will be showcasing 98 craft breweries and brewpubs with their "Brewed in Minnesota" exhibit at the Fair.

Located in the Agriculture and Horticulture Building, the exhibit will show-off the talents of Minnesota's extensive network of brewers and highlight the relationship between agriculture and brewing.

There'll be educational presentations twice a day during the run of the fair, highlighting the history of beer, how ingredients are grown, the benefits of aluminum cans over glass bottles, the challenges of opening a brewery, cider-making, brewing techniques and more.

But even more fun, brewers will be offering almost 200 individual beers in rotating flights throughout the two-week run of the fair. "There will always be something new on tap for every fairgoer who stops by," says Executive Director Jess Talley.

Beer flights will be available by "flair profile" meaning fairgoers will be able to sample new styles that are similar to beers they already know and love.

These profiles include:

-- Crisp & Clean - cream ales, pilsners, lagers, and other thirst quenchers

-- Hoppy & Bitter - IPAs, DDHIPAs, NEIPAs, Hazys

-- Fruity, Spicy, Tart, & Funky – everything fruited, sour, or strange

-- Malty, Sweet, Dark, & Roasty – porters and stouts

-- Minnesota Mix – a variety of beer styles

-- NA Craft Beverage Flight - for any non-beer drinker

The NA Craft Beverage Flight is a first for the Guild and will include non-alcohol beer, cider, kombucha, soda and more.

Some Central Minnesota brewers who will be there include Back Shed Brewing of Waite Park, Big Axe Brew Company of Nisswa, Jack Pine Brewery of Baxter and Lupulin Brewing in Big Lake. You can see the full list here.

The Guild expects to pour some 500 kegs of beer for Fairgoers this year.

The non-profit organization Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild was

founded in 2000 and has over 165 brewery and brewpub members in Minnesota.